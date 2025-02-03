Restoration process moves forward for Fifth Ward's historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The effort to restore a historic Black cemetery in Houston's Fifth Ward is about to enter the next phase.

ABC13's Erica Simon unearthed the story about seven years ago when the Evergreen Negro Cemetery was in dire need of cleanup and care.

The final resting place for ancestors who called Houston home back in the 1800s had become a dumping ground.

Now, it's secured with fencing. Lighting comes next. After that, the restoration work will begin.

Local universities will have the opportunity to provide students with experience in the science of finding and identifying the people buried here. Anthropological students will research who the people were and hopefully connect them with their families.

Lisa Jedkins, the founding member of Project RESPECT, told Eyewitness News on Monday morning that the final phase will turn the cemetery into an outdoor museum where people can learn about Houston's forgotten figures.

"Black lives matter. Black history matters. The history tells the story of the era, culture, and people who lived at that time and the things they did to accomplish great things in the Houston area and make sure that nothing is left behind," Jedkins said.

The process is expected to take about three years.

