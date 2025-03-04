Harris County officials expected to unveil measles preparedness plan in wake of outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County officials are expected to announce a preparedness plan Tuesday as concerns grow over the spread of measles.

Judge Lina Hidalgo's office said that includes updates on vaccination locations.

It comes after the commissioner for the state's health department, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, noted during a legislative hearing on Monday that the measles case count has increased to at least 158 in the West Texas outbreak.

As of Friday, 146 cases were reported. We're expecting to learn more about the additional 12 cases during the next health update on Tuesday.

Last week, officials said a school-aged child in the outbreak area died, marking the first measles death in the U.S. in a decade. The child was not vaccinated.

So far, no positive tests have been reported in the Houston area.

"For every one person infected with measles, if they were going to go into a room full of people that were unvaccinated, you could expect 12 - 15 of those people to become infected. It's extremely contagious," said Dr. David Persse, City of Houston Chief Medical Officer.

Persse said the virus can hang in the air for a couple of hours.

Symptoms include:

Fever 101F (38.3C)

Generalized maculopapular rash lasting 3 days

Rash usually begins at the hairline/scalp and progresses down the body

Cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis or Koplik spots (bluish-white specks appearing appearing inside the mouth, usually opposite the molars)

Texas Health and Human Services posts measles outbreak updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

