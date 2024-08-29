19-year-old dies when 2 people steal 2 guns from NE Houston home and open fire, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people opened fire on a 19-year-old and killed him while they stole two firearms from inside a Greater Fifth Ward home in the middle of the day Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

On Thursday, HPD announced Frederick York is behind bars in connection with Kenneth Thomas' murder in the 2300 block of Kirk Street. Police didn't specify the fate of the second suspect they were seeking.

According to police, witnesses told officers two people entered a house, stole two firearms, and shot the victim before taking off. In the days after the shooting, HPD only described the suspects as Black males between 17 and 22 years old.

First responders rushed the victim, Thomas, to a hospital, where he died.

Charging documents show that authorities arrested York, a Humble resident, on Wednesday evening. A magistrate set his bond at $550,000 on murder and tampering with an electronic monitoring device charges.

York is due in court on Friday.

Police didn't disclose how York and Thomas may know each other or the other suspect's identity.