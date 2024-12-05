Jose Andrade-Medina is accused of having a blood alcohol level of .183 at the time of the crash on May 24, 2015.

US Marshals take fugitive into custody for crash that killed one of his passengers in 2015

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is in custody for allegedly causing a deadly crash more than nine years ago.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 35-year-old Jose Andrade-Medina is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the May 24, 2015, incident.

Medina is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level of .183 and causing that crash, which resulted in the death of one of his passengers.

The legal driving limit in Texas is 0.08, making Medina's blood alcohol concentration nine times greater than that.

He, along with two other passengers, was taken to the hospital, but Medina allegedly left before police could arrive and has been a fugitive since.

Investigators recently located Medina, who is believed to be driving a 2013 White GMC Sierra and possibly residing in Richmond. On Dec. 4, he was taken into custody without incident.

Medina was transported and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Harris County.

