HFD rescues man from backyard manhole in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department personnel rescued a man from a manhole in southeast Houston around noon on Friday.

The incident unfolded at a home on Balkin at Weston. HPD was dispatched to a home where a young man needed assistance in getting out of a manhole in the backyard.

The man was conscious and alert when he was taken away by stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

