Historical Acres Homes church destroyed in overnight fire; HFD investigating case as arson

Only on 13, a historic church in Acres Homes was destroyed after fire investigators say someone burned it down in an act of arson. Now, the church's pastor and congregation are trying to figure out how to rebuild.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A historical church in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood was destroyed overnight after someone burned down the building, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Now, the church's pastor and congregation are trying to figure out how to rebuild their beloved place of worship of nearly 40 years.

An HFD spokesperson told ABC13 that firefighters got a report of a fire at Cohn Street near W Montgomery Road last Wednesday at 4:31 a.m. They said the suspect started the fire outside the church and used some type of accelerant.

The fire damaged the entire building, leaving it a total loss. Officials are now investigating the case as arson.

According to the City of Houston's Public Works, the church was demolished and cleaned up the next day because it was no longer structurally sound and was deemed an "imminent safety threat" by inspectors.

Pastor Joseph Baker told ABC13 that the Guiding Light Inspirational Missionary Baptist Church has existed for about 37 years. Their congregation has about 25 members who attend services weekly.

Baker's wife, Vera, described her feelings after coming back to the property and seeing nothing left, but a flat plain of dirt.

"I'm still in shock and disbelief. 37 years in, and it's like your own home has been burnt, and you've lost everything in it. So many memories we lost in the church. I think about how we've matured, grown, and done great things only to have someone come in and try to destroy it," she said.

The destructive fire came on the heels of Baker's 37th pastoral anniversary. Congregation members still had the opportunity to celebrate him over the weekend after Pastor Chris Wright invited them into Grace Temple Ministries to host his party.

"I'm happy to have done so to let them know that what they've been to me and many others is a friend. A friend in need is a friend indeed," Wright said. "We have someone to support in our community who has supported many."

Baker said he plans to rebuild the church, but he's unsure exactly how long that will take or if it will still be in the exact location. In the meantime, he said their spiritual family will all lean on each other to get through this difficult time.

"My view is, I'm going to continue to go on. I got friends that's helping me, talking with me and everything. That's what keeps a person going, you know?" Baker said.

"They didn't take anything from us. We won't walk around with our heads down. We'll walk around with our heads up," church member Larrinett Love said.

Houston Fire said no charges or arrests have been made at this time. They declined to comment on whether any suspects have been identified due to the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with expenses to rebuild the church.