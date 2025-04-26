Racist meme scandal at Houston Fire Academy ends cadet careers days before graduation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just six days before their scheduled graduation, a dozen cadets at the Houston Fire Training Academy were terminated following an internal investigation into the circulation of racist memes, according to HFD and ABC13 sources.

The Houston Fire Department confirmed the decision Friday, citing violations of professional conduct standards. According to sources who spoke with ABC13, the cadets were involved in sharing racist content via memes and continued the behavior despite receiving warnings.

"Regrettable and very disappointing," said Houston City Council Member Julian Ramirez, who sits on the Public Safety Committee. "The city has invested so much money in these cadets and then they made mistakes, were warned about it and continued on their course of action and had to be fired."

Chief Thomas Munoz addressed the situation in a written statement to ABC13, explaining that both HFD's Professional Standards Division and the City's Office of Inspector General conducted investigations before the cadets were dismissed on April 18.

"Racism and hateful behavior have no home in Mayor Whitmire's administration or the Houston Fire Department," Munoz stated.

The financial impact is significant. According to the city's cost analysis, a full academy course costs approximately $100,000 per each cadet. The dismissal of 12 cadets amounts to a $1.2 million loss-a tough blow as the city navigates a substantial budget deficit.

"Absolutely, $1.2 million could pay for a lot of things we need," Ramirez said when asked about the budget implications.

According to the fire union, in the years prior to the monumental contract settlement with the city, hundreds of city-trained cadets left for better-paying positions shortly after graduation. Ramirez suggests the city explore legal avenues to reclaim training costs in those instances as well as in cases of misconduct.

"There should be a mechanism for the city to recoup its investment when the cadet messes up in that fashion," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Munoz welcomed 50 new firefighters to the department in a ceremony on Thursday.

HFD Chief Thomas Munoz's statement:

"HFD was made aware of behavior by a group of 12 cadets, who were not yet sworn members of the Department, that is inconsistent with the code of conduct. Investigations by both HFD's Professional Standards division and the City's Office of Inspector General were conducted, and the cadets in question were terminated. Racism and hateful behavior have no home in Mayor Whitmire's administration or the Houston Fire Department."

