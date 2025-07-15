Houston family says Palestinian man was released after being detained at IAH for more than a week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father says his son was detained at Bush Airport for nine days, and just four hours after ABC13 brought you this story, the father and son were reunited.

The video above is from a previous report.

An attorney working with the family sent Eyewitness News video of Muhanad Alshrouf hugging his father, Jamal.

Muhanad is a Palestinian man who lives in the West Bank and is not a U.S. citizen.

His father, Jamal Alshrouf, resides in Houston and states that he is a U.S. citizen. Jamal told ABC13 that Muhanad was granted a U.S. Immigration Visa after a lengthy approval process.

Jamal said he came to pick up Muhanad when his plane landed at Bush Airport on July 5. But, he said, his son never came out of the airport.

He said he knew Muhanad landed because he told him so during a brief phone call, and he said a supervisor at the airport also confirmed to him that his son had arrived.

It's not clear why Muhanad was detained, but after our story aired, their lawyer said they got a call from Customs and Border Protection saying they could come get him.

"We've asked them repeatedly to give us an idea of what their plans are, what their reasons are for continued detention. We're told that they can give us no information," Maria Kari, who runs a non-profit legal advocacy group called Project TAHA, said. "What shocks the mind here is that all of this is unfolding at an airport thirty minutes from us, where people are coming in day in and day out."

When we reached out to CBP on Monday, they said they'd look into what information could be released. However, they haven't released any.

