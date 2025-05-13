Houston family of 5 killed and Dallas man injured during fiery head-on crash in Leon Co., DPS says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston family died during a head-on crash in Leon County on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the fiery crash happened at about 3 p.m. on I-45 near FM 977.

Investigators said a 2016 Dodge pickup was going southbound, went off the roadway to the right, hit a guard rail, crossed the roadway into the center median, and vaulted over the cable barrier.

DPS said the driver, 43-year-old Toriano Fair, then hit a 2023 Ford F-150 with a family of five going northbound head-on, and both vehicles caught fire.

The Houston family all died at the scene, and Fair was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Hermenegildo Melendez, 53-year-old Veronica Cerda, 26-year-old Veronica Denise Cerda, 20-year-old Rebecca Cerda, and 18-year-old Daniela Cerda.