Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston development

By next summer, GreenStreet plans to add a Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston.

This new Japan-inspired dining alley is coming to downtown Houston

This new Japan-inspired dining alley is coming to downtown Houston By next summer, GreenStreet plans to add a Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston.

This new Japan-inspired dining alley is coming to downtown Houston By next summer, GreenStreet plans to add a Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston.

This new Japan-inspired dining alley is coming to downtown Houston By next summer, GreenStreet plans to add a Japan-inspired dining alley to revitalize downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new dining destination is coming to downtown Houston with the reimagining of GreenStreet, the four-block mixed-use district, by real estate company Rebees. By next summer, GreenStreet will boast a vibrant pedestrian alleyway packed with food and drink experiences, thanks to the creative vision of Matt Ragan, Rebees' director of repositionings.

"With Rebees, our goal is to not make places," Ragan tells CultureMap. "We want to make (properties) as unique and singular to their community as possible."

Initially designed as an outdoor mall, the three-story, 611,000-square-foot property never reached its full potential. Currently, GreenStreet is best known for housing Houston's House of Blues and The Laura Hotel.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.