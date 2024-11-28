Man arrested after allegedly confessing to woman's death at north Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder charge is expected against a 36-year-old man who police said confessed to killing a 34-year-old woman at a motel in north Houston Wednesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to an assault call at about 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Airline Drive. Officers said that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect was outside the hotel room and told them the woman inside needed assistance.

Once inside the room, police described the room as being in disarray and found the woman on the bathroom floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man confessed to her killing and is expected to be charged with murder.

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect has been released.

An investigation continues into the murder.

