Houston City Council to discuss ordinance of changing the time of public session

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, the Houston City Council is set to discuss a change that would mark a significant shift in the timing of meetings.

City leaders say they hope to increase public input in meetings. Currently, if you wish to voice your concerns to council members, you must be available at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday, which is in the middle of the workday.

If passed, the ordinance would allow the Tuesday public session to happen at 6 p.m. instead of 2 p.m.

Weeks ago, Councilmember Mario Castillo, who submitted the proposal, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for public comment, saying he was "working to make city hall more accessible."

He says the 6 p.m. time is more convenient for Houstonians and allows for more voices to be heard.

"This gives you a chance to come to city hall at a time convenient for you...a lot of folks are working or doing other things," Castillo said.

