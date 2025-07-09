Houston City Council to discuss ordinance requiring businesses to post dress code rules

The Houston City Council is expected to discuss an ordinance requiring businesses to post dress code rules.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The days of not knowing a dress code at a nightclub could be coming to an end in Houston.

On Wednesday, city leaders are set to discuss changing an ordinance that one council member says is personal.

According to some council members, this proposed change is to stop nightclubs from being able to "arbitrarily select who gets in."

This amendment would require all nightclubs or dance halls in Houston that have a specific dress code to post that policy at or near the entrance so anyone who walks up can see it.

Councilman Edward Pollard said that if there is no policy displayed, with this updated ordinance, it means there is no dress code.

Council members say this benefits everyone because a business can point to the signage, and a customer can see exactly what is required.

On Tuesday, Pollard posted on social media, saying, "After the controller, Chris Hollins, and I experienced this recently, I decided to do something about it."

He also said this has been used as a cover to discriminate and allow someone to be told "no" without justification.

