Houston chef donates hundreds of meals to flood relief efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As cleanup and recovery efforts continue in the Texas Hill Country, one Houston chef is working to support volunteers and first responders.

Chef Lena Le is the owner of healthy meal prep service Lena's Asian Kitchen, which employs and empowers survivors of domestic abuse. She also runs the non-profit Lena's Foundation, which provides thousands of fresh meals every year to survivors of domestic abuse, human trafficking and natural disasters.

Lena's Foundation hopes to deliver hundreds of meals to volunteers in Kerrville and surrounding areas this Saturday, in addition to truckloads of non-perishable food donations and drinks. Chef Lena Le says the foundation hopes to make these deliveries at least once or twice a week while recovery and cleanup efforts continue.

"We are just so heartbroken hearing the news and we really, really want to lend a hand to help," said Le.

