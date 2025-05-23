Houston chase ends in crash that killed innocent driver; suspect then shoots himself in head: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver is dead after a police chase in southwest Houston ended in a crash on Thursday night, police say.

According to authorities, the pursuit started at about 7:55 p.m. near the 11200 block of South Gessner when officers spotted a stolen vehicle (Charger) and began to follow it on the ground and in the air.

The chase began to pick up speed until, police say, the Charger slammed into a car pulling out of a parking lot at 7500 W Bellfort Ave. The innocent driver was ejected from their vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the suspect then struck a power pole and became trapped, surrounded by live power lines. When first responders approached to try to get the suspect out, he shot himself in the head.