Astros' trade deadline hauls arrive as team parts ways with Montero

Seth Martinez was also optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for new arrivals Yusei Kikuchi and Caleb Ferguson.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A month and a half after parting ways with Jose Abreu, the Houston Astros are following suit by designating relief pitcher Rafael Montero for assignment.

The 33-year-old was halfway into a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

The club announced the move on Wednesday, a day after completing its trade deadline moves to land former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and former New York Yankees reliever Caleb Ferguson. Designating Montero and optioning relief hurler Seth Martinez to Triple-A Sugar Land allowed Houston the room for the two new acquisitions on the 40-man roster.

Kikuchi and Ferguson reported to the team Wednesday.

So, what does designating Montero for assignment do?

Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero walks toward the dugout after throwing against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

In short, the Astros are parting ways with the seven-season MLB veteran. The move technically removes him from the 40-man roster, and several avenues will be open over the next week. Houston can place him on waivers, which allows the other 29 MLB teams a chance to claim him. Montero can be released from the Astros if he clears waivers without a claim, allowing him to test free agency. The club can also send him to the minor-league system, but he must consent.

Montero leaving Houston in a trade, which is typical before the trade deadline, is ruled out.

Whether he's released or sent to the minors, he's still due to earn $11.5 million this season and the next from the Astros.

Montero, who entered the MLB as a 23-year-old with the New York Mets in 2014, appeared in 41 games, striking out 23 batters but allowing 20 earned runs across 38.1 innings pitched for a 4.70 ERA. The Astros acquired Montero in a 2021 trade with Seattle.

SEE ALSO: Astros end an era in Oakland with win over A's

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 30, 2022. AP Photo/John Hefti

Astros salute Mariners fan who grabbed historic Yordan Alvarez ball