Houston Astros and relief pitcher Rafael Montero finalize 3-year deal after World Series win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Win, reload, repeat?

The Houston Astros confirmed on Tuesday their first major move of the post-James Click era by re-signing bullpen arm Rafael Montero to a new three-year deal.

While the World Series-winning ballclub didn't disclose additional terms of the deal, the Associated Press reported that the 32-year-old right-handed pitcher will make $11.5 million for each season through 2025.

Relive the joy and excitement of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship parade celebration in the video above.

He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 each for 50, 55, 60, 65 and 70 games. Montero also would get a $250,000 bonus in any season he has 30 games finished. He would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team, $100,000 for Rivera-Hoffman reliever of the year and $65,000 for finishing second or third for the reliever award.

All told, Montero could make up to $36.75 million in salary and incentives.

In the past season, the Dominican-born pitcher was among the reliable arms that either protected leads late in games or kept the Astros competitive in close contests.

Most notably, Montero was among the four pitchers who combined to secure the first no-hitter in the World Series since 1958.

In 2022 regular season, he recorded a career-low 2.37 earned run average (18 earned runs over 68.1 innings pitched) with a 5-2 record along with 73 strikeouts, and 14 saves in a career-high 71 appearances.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero in action during the Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Astros acquired Montero at the 2021 trade deadline from Seattle. He also had previous stops with the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets.

Of the remaining relievers available in free agency, Montero topped a number of teams' lists, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This is among the Astros' first front-office moves after owner Jim Crane and former general manager James Click weren't able to come to terms on a new deal.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.