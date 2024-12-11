Astros manager Joe Espada 'optimistic' team will find way to retain Alex Bregman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With every free agent contract handed out, the price for Alex Bregman appears to go up. Juan Soto got $765 million from the New York Mets. Pitcher Max Fried just signed with the Yankees for a reported $218 million over eight years. Now, the attention turns to Bregman, one of the top targets left on the free agent market.

The Astros' third baseman has been linked to teams like the Red Sox, Yankees, and Phillies.

General manager Dana Brown told reporters at baseball's winter meetings he's "optimistic" the Astros will find a way to keep Bregman in an Astros uniform.

However, the team is also holding high-level meetings to plan for a future without Bregman if he decides to sign with another team.

"We have to, right? Alex Bregman is going to do what's best for him, his career, and, his family," Astros manager Joe Espada said. "We've got to keep that in mind."

Astros star Kyle Tucker won't become a free agent until the end of the '25 season, but already many are questioning his long term future in Houston. Soto's massive contract has many believing Tucker will sign for $350 million to $400 million next winter. That's far beyond any contract the Astros have ever handed out, so it might make sense to trade Tucker for a considerable haul now rather than get nothing in return if he leaves in free agency.

The Astros counter any thoughts of an immediate rebuilding project with a commitment to win again in the upcoming season.

Espada admits the team is "exploring every avenue."

"Our objective is to win the division and take this team back to the World Series," Espada said.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.