Astros fans complete epic journey to all 30 MLB parks in 30 days

ABC13's Adam Winkler has the story of Karmen Barefield and Todd Nicholson, who traveled to all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks in 30 days.

A lifetime of memories surrounding America's pastime in just 30 days.

Saturday's Astros home game at Minute Maid Park was the final stop on a four-week swing through stadiums across our country and Canada for Karmen Barefield and Todd Nicholson.

The former Houstonians, longtime friends, and huge Astros fans completed a journey to all 30 Major League Baseball ballparks in 30 days.

The stadium squad did laundry every five days or so, as they wore Astros jerseys to each and every game, ironing patches to the back of the uniforms as they checked stadiums off their itinerary.

They also have charms, pins, and a ton of memories. ABC13 was there as they ended their epic journey in Houston.

"It feels good," Karmen admitted. "I'm glad we got through it. There were times during it when I was exhausted and wondering what I was thinking. It's been a great experience, and now we're back here to celebrate with all our friends."

"Don't be scared to do this or anything similar to it," Todd shared. "You just have to commit to it. As retirement came about, we said it was time to go. I personally wanted to make it before the Oakland Coliseum shut down. We got lucky by doing it this year."

Next season, the Oakland A's will not play at the Coliseum as they're relocating to Sacramento prior to the franchise's move to Las Vegas.

Todd tells us his favorite ballpark was Chicago's Wrigley Field. The most beautiful, in his opinion, was PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

But both Karmen and Todd say there is nothing like Minute Maid Park and being surrounded by Astros fans.

