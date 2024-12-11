Harris County Attorney sues shed company accused of taking customers' money

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A local company is facing a lawsuit from Harris County over allegations of fraud.

It's part of the County Attorney's new crackdown on businesses accused of ripping off customers.

Earlier this year, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee launched his Scam Free Harris County initiative, which allows consumers who feel they have been victims of questionable business practices to get justice.

Now, another lawsuit has been filed as a result.

"What's important about this case is we are filing so that we can also raise awareness so that people can know about this. It's going to be in the public record," Menefee said.

The lawsuit against A &L Sheds claims the company took payments from consumers, never started the work, and then failed to provide a refund.

The lawsuit claims customers paid 50% of the contract price or more in advance, and it seeks $1 million in damages.

Since launching Scam Free HC, Menefee says his office has received plenty of complaints for it to track down.

"There are other companies out there who are doing similar, if not the exact same thing," Menefee said.

Eyewitness News called the phone number listed for A &L Sheds, but it was disconnected. ABC13 then sent an email inquiring about the lawsuit but got an automated reply saying the company would respond within 48 hours.

Menefee said one way to protect yourself when dealing with contractors is to ask for references and then call those references.

He also said to ask if the company honors its contract and is responsive if any issues arise during construction.

