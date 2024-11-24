2024 expected to reach busiest travel period for Thanksgiving, Houston airport officials say

Pack your patience this holiday season as millions are expected to grace the skies for Thanksgiving next week, starting Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials expect a record 2.2 million passengers to travel through Houston airports during this year's Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which started on Nov. 21 and will end on Dec. 2.

Ten of those days are forecasted to see more than a combined 175,000 daily travelers.

Out of that number, they anticipate 1.7 million passengers will travel through George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), and 500,000 people will go through William P. Hobby Airport (HOU). That's a 2% increase from 2023 and a 9% increase from 2022.

Experts say the busiest travel day will be Sunday, Dec. 1, with an estimated 206,000 travelers. The second busiest was Friday, November 22, with 205,000 travelers; the third was Sunday, November 24, with 200,000 passengers.

Aixa Diaz, spokesperson for AAA, said they are noticing a national shift when passengers travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Now, more people are leaving on Tuesday before Thanksgiving. A lot of schools are closed on Wednesday. So families with kids are taking off on Tuesday instead of Wednesday. Then instead of coming back on Sunday, they're coming back on Monday because Sunday traffic has historically been just so bad," Diaz said.

American, Delta and United Airlines also expect this year to be their busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

To help expedite congestion at Bush Airport, airport officials said they have partnered with the Houston Police Department and contracted police officers from other agencies to help with traffic control. Since November 2023, they said they've also hired 30 additional airport employees to work along the IAH curbs.

An extra lane also re-opened on North Terminal Road at Bush Airport last Wednesday, allowing for four lanes of traffic. However, officials said travelers should still anticipate delays and arrive early.

For those who are still looking to book flights, the fewest passengers are forecasted for Thanksgiving Day, with 117,000, and Black Friday, with 159,000.

If you plan to park your vehicle at the airport, officials recommend booking online at least 12 hours in advance to secure a spot. You can also download the Houston Airports app to reserve parking and monitor TSA wait times.

