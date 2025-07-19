Houston 21-year-old man allegedly killed 2 people within 4 days, bond set at $1 million, docs say

Isaac Biais, 21, is charged with two Houston-area murders just four days apart. Prosecutors say he poses an extreme risk to the community.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old Houston man with no prior adult criminal record is now facing two murder charges stemming from incidents that occurred just days apart, according to court records.

Isaac Biais has been charged in the murders of two men within a span of four days, records state. He is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Biais appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Authorities allege that Biais shot and killed 21-year-old Emiliano Quirino on July 12 in a strip center parking lot at 3820 S. Gessner near Westpark. Witnesses told police that the two men had been arguing before Biais allegedly fired multiple shots, striking Quirino at least six times. Biais then reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Quirino's mother told ABC13 that her son had been at a nearby club that evening and did not know Biais.

"What I wish most is for justice to be served and for his memory to be marked not by what was done to him, but by the beautiful person he was," she said.

Just four days later, on July 16, court records indicate that Biais was involved in a second murder, though Houston police have not released details of the case or the identity of the second victim. Prosecutors cited the second allegation in their request for a high bond, stating that Biais poses an "extreme risk and danger to the community."

A hearing officer agreed, setting Biais's bond at $1 million.

