18-year-old left paralyzed from neck down after driver allegedly shot him day after prom

"He was just trying to do the right thing. He was just trying to get out the way," the victim's mom told ONLY 13, recalling the moments before her son was shot in the neck. Doctors told his family that he'll likely never walk again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A road rage shooting has left an 18-year-old paralyzed from the neck down.

Saturday had been a high point in Dexter Foster's life.

"He was really excited about going to prom," his mother, Shavon Poullard, said.

But Sunday afternoon, his fortunes changed when he was shot while driving on the I-610 South Loop near Mykawa.

Poullard said Foster was taking a date out to eat when they noticed a white car driving erratically behind them. At some point, his car and the other car made contact.

"She was saying the guy was telling him to pull over, that they hit the car," Poullard said.

Poullard added her son took the Mykawa exit and tried to find a safe location to exchange information.

But before he had the chance, the other driver pulled up beside him at a traffic light and opened fire. One of the bullets hit Foster in the neck.

"He was just trying to do the right thing. He was just trying to get out of the way," Poullard said.

For the last five days, Foster has been in Ben Taub Hospital. Doctors told his family he'll likely never walk again, although his father is holding out hope.

"Doctors can't predict God's handwork. God's handwork is mightier than anybody's words," Michael Foster said.

But so far, the few words from investigators have been of little comfort to Foster's family. Police have only a vague description of the suspect and no leads. They're urging anyone in the area around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday to come forward with information.

"It's just hard. One day, you're happy and excited. The next day, it's a totally different story," Poullard said.

