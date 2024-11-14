Armored car bids to property sales, HISD decision making remains under microscope

Houston ISD remains under scrutiny, as its latest decisions on how to run and fund the district are unsettling many community members.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD remains under a microscope as the school district continues to make decisions on how to run and fund the district.

This week, two topics have the community talking. The first issue is the district's plan to discuss the possible sale of 19 properties. The second is the vague notice that the district is seeking armored car services.

Corina Ortiz with the Houston Federation of Teachers said at every turn, the district is given a new chance to be open and transparent, and every time, she feels they fail.

"Once and for all, let the truth flow out. It's going to set you free," Ortiz said.

On Thursday, the school board plans to go into a closed session to discuss the sale of 19 properties. From the sites of former elementary schools to empty land, Ortiz said the criticism isn't that the district wants to potentially sell some properties.

"I think that selling the properties is not a bad idea if you are going to reinvest that money into the district," Ortiz said.

Previously, when a school property was sold, the money would go into the facility and maintenance fund to be directly reinvested. But several months ago, the board changed that. Now, the money goes into the general fund, which can be spent in many more ways and is overseen by state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles.

"That's the danger now. What are you going to do with that money?" Ortiz questioned.

The second alarm the public is raising is this legal notice in the newspaper announcing the district is seeking armored car services. Other districts use armored money vehicle services, but the vague nature of the notice has people wondering if taxpayers could be funding personal security.

"You could make immense progress in the way people feel not only about the district, but also about you and your administration if you would just come clean and be transparent about what is happening," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said the district not putting out a notice to families about what the armored car service was for is one more missed opportunity for the district to be transparent.

"Again accountability, again transparency, again confidence and trust," Ortiz said.

ABC13 has spent two days trying to get the district to comment on the legal notice that they are seeking armored car bids, they will not respond.

