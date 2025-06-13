HISD board approves 5-year contract extension for Superintendent Mike Miles

The HISD superintendent's contract extension comes just a week and a half after the TEA announced an extension of the state's takeover of HISD through June 2027.

The HISD superintendent's contract extension comes just a week and a half after the TEA announced an extension of the state's takeover of HISD through June 2027.

The HISD superintendent's contract extension comes just a week and a half after the TEA announced an extension of the state's takeover of HISD through June 2027.

The HISD superintendent's contract extension comes just a week and a half after the TEA announced an extension of the state's takeover of HISD through June 2027.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District's board of managers approved a five-year contract extension for Superintendent Mike Miles on Thursday night.

Miles' first term was controversial, as he made job cuts and introduced the New Education System, changing things up that seemed to drive teacher turnover.

This comes just a week and a half after the TEA announced an extension of the state's takeover of HISD through June 2027.

HISD Board of Managers President Ric Campo sent the following statement on Thursday:

"Today, the HISD Board of Managers approved a new contract for Superintendent Mike Miles. With the recent release of STAAR exam results, it is clear that under his leadership, our schools and students are making extraordinary academic progress. The five-year term of the contract ensures that Houston ISD can continue its transformation for the duration of the state intervention while allowing for continuity and a smooth transition when the district returns to local control. The new contract also maintains rigorous evaluation criteria and compensation that aligns the HISD superintendent position with comparable school districts in Texas."

The board of managers president says Miles' new contract will be posted on the district website around 5 p.m. Friday.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.