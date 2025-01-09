Parents share concerns as HISD implements weapon detection systems in high schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD wants to make it harder for anyone with a weapon or firearm to get inside any of their high schools.

The district is now rolling out a weapons detection system operated by Open Gate to help accomplish that.

All students, staff, and visitors must remove their laptops and go through the detectors with their belongings.

Some parents we spoke with are on board with the idea.

"We don't know what's in their backpacks. There are thousands of kids here. Some are just going about their day, and someone had caught in the beginning of their morning, we would have known," Chevalier Cross said.

"It's better because it's going to bring more safety. More safety for the kids (and) more safety for the teachers," Leo Villafranca said.

In an email to parents, the district said implementation will start at campuses where firearms have been found before.

Earlier in the school year, two students at Lamar High were charged, accused of bringing guns to campus.

At Bellaire High School, police confiscated two weapons within three days in August.

If the system flags something that needs to be reviewed, the person and their possessions will have to be looked at. Law enforcement only gets involved if something prohibited is found.

According to the district, the system is designed mainly to detect firearms, but laptops, tablets, and large metal items can trigger an alarm. When that happens, a person will be screened again, the items will be cleared and then they can go inside.

If a prohibited item is found, the staff and HISD police will decide what are the next steps.

While all parents agreed about improving safety, some don't feel this is the right approach.

"I'm sure they are just looking for weapons, but I found that very extreme. I think it would slow up the kids trying to get into class. It's disruptive, and it builds a bit of distrust." Deborah Grant said.

In an email, the district said they'll implement the system at one new school each week with the goal of having it all the schools by May.

ABC13 contacted the district for an interview to determine the cost and how it will be covered but has not received a response.

