41-year-old man shot and killed while crossing the street near Sonic in west Houston area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a man was shot and killed while walking across the street in the west Houston area Monday night.

The Houston Police Department responded to the shooting at about 10:20 p.m. near a Sonic Drive-in on Hillcroft Avenue and Harwin Drive.

Investigators said the unidentified victim, 41, was crossing the street when the suspect opened fire.

"After shooting multiple times, (the suspect) ran north on Hillcroft and disappeared somewhere," HPD Lt. JP Horelicas told ABC13 at the scene.

The victim was hit several times and tried to run away but collapsed. Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

HPD is now looking for surveillance footage to find out more about the suspect or a possible motive.

The suspect has been described as a dark-skinned Black man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie and shorts. Police say he had shoulder-length braids or locks coming out around the face opening of the hoodie.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.