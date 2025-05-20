Hildebrandt Road blocked after train hits 18-wheeler near several Klein ISD campuses

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic tie-ups are slowing drivers around north Harris County after a train hit an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

Hildebrandt Road is blocked due to the crash that happened around 3 a.m.

It's unclear what led to the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

Three schools near the incident are Northampton Elementary, Hildebrandt Intermediate School, and Klein Oak High School.

Eyewitness News is working to determine what the train is carrying, when the road will be reopened, and whether there is any danger to the surrounding area.

