Man shoots himself during traffic stop in Manvel, prompting Highway 6 closure, sheriff's office says

Highway 6 was closed in the area for several hours during the investigation. The mainlanes have since reopened.

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- An active investigation shut down parts of Highway 6 near Highway 288 in Manvel after a traffic stop ended with a driver dead overnight.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the driver, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was 20 years old and was from the area.

Deputies reportedly initiated a traffic stop just after midnight on Highway 6, just past Kirby Drive. Investigators said they pulled the man over for "failure to maintain a signal-marked lane."

During the traffic stop, BCSO said the man told deputies he had a gun in his vehicle.

As a deputy started to search his vehicle, the driver reportedly reached through the passenger's side, grabbed the gun, and took off running into a wooded area.

"Everything we have now tentatively shows that while the driver was running off, he shot himself. It was self-inflicted. Our deputy did not shoot. That's what we know now," Sgt. Clinton Lobpries said.

Investigators said they don't know why the driver shot himself. The investigation into the entire incident is ongoing.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

