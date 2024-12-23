Homicide investigations underway after 2 bodies found with gunshot wounds on same day in Sunnyside

Police are investigating whether two deaths on Higgins Street just hours apart on Sunday are connected in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police are investigating whether two deaths on Higgins Street just hours apart on Sunday are connected in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police are investigating whether two deaths on Higgins Street just hours apart on Sunday are connected in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police are investigating whether two deaths on Higgins Street just hours apart on Sunday are connected in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating whether two deaths on the same street just hours apart are connected in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

Both investigations are happening on Higgins Street. Now, police are asking neighbors with any information to come forward.

Police responded at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday to the 5100 block of Higgins, where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds dead in an alley behind the Higgins Legacy apartment complex.

Neighbors reported hearing the shooting but not seeing anything, officials said, adding that no weapon has been recovered.

The first incident happened less than a quarter of a mile away at 5329 Higgins around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called and found a vehicle in a driveway with the brake lights on.

Inside, they discovered the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s.

The vehicle had multiple bullet holes and he had been shot several times, John Cannon with HPD said.

So far, police have no motive or information on suspects. It also wasn't immediately known if the two shootings were connected.

If you have any information about either shooting, you're asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.