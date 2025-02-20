Are you looking for a health care job? ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair focuses on the 'dynamic industry'

If you're looking for a job in health care, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair shows us ways you can break into the industry.

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Texas' top employment industry, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into it.

Federal data shows more than 14 million Texas workers are in the health care industry. A state report released months ago shows they're urgently looking to find even more employees.

"Gosh, it is a dynamic industry," Community Health Choice chief human resources officer Ray McComb said.

McComb isn't a surgeon, a doctor, or a nurse, but he knows what it takes to be one. He's Community Health Choice's chief human resources officer.

"The health care industry is a very passionate industry," McComb explained. "We are touching lives in a variety of ways to live better lives."

If you have the desire, our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way to tap into it. On Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host an in-person event at Lone Star College's Kingwood campus.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is located at 20000 Kingwood Drive.

Experts say if you want a job, look at the listings and make sure your qualifications match the posting. If you don't have qualifications yet, attend a job fair and talk to employers.

"Understand what your skill set is. How does that connect to your passion? And within the medical industry, being able to make that connection with what type of role -- that would fit best for your skillset," McComb explained.

If finances are an issue, Workforce Solutions offers a scholarship to help with several careers, including respiratory therapist, medical records specialist, surgical assistant, and physical therapist assistant.

Some careers are more in demand than others. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows nurse practitioner, physician assistant, speech-language pathologist, and health information technologist are some of the fastest growing health care jobs over the next decade.

It's an industry that's always adding positions, which is a reason why McComb loves it.

"It's dynamic," McComb said. "What we have today and the innovations we have today relative to medical care may be different tomorrow."

ABC13 was live from the event during the 10 a.m. hour of Eyewitness News on our 24/7 stream, where experts talked about the health care industry. You can watch some of those conversations in the video player above.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.