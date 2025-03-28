Galveston County Sheriff's Office seizes $1.6M in raids at 3 Hazy Daze smoke shops

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has seized $1.6 million in raids at three smoke shops.

Investigators said three Hazy Daze shops, located at 2104 Strand, 4102 Seawall Blvd., and 3802 Cove View Blvd. in Galveston, were operating as fronts for the distribution of illegal substances.

The shops' owner, 43-year-old Shlomi Wolraich, was arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime and money laundering. Four others have also been charged.

Officials said more charges are expected for those involved in the operation.

It's unclear what substances were found in the raids.