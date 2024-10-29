Vote Center at Country Inn and Suites in NW Harris Co. closed due to ongoing issues, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Voters who would normally cast their ballot at the Country Inn and Suites hotel in northwest Harris County will need to find a different location.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Elections Department announced the vote center at the hotel at 12915 FM 1960 Road W. is permanently closed due to ongoing water and power issues.

This is one of a couple of locations that have had changes this week due to issues. Over the weekend, the location at the University of Houston's Student Center was closed due to a water main break but resumed Monday.

Also, on Sunday, officials said Vote Center 126F at the Courtyard Marriott Houston NW would be moved to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston at 20303 Chasewood Park Drive due to air conditioner failure.

Harris County residents can still cast their ballot at any location in the county. For a list of locations or one near you, visit the Harris County Clerk's Office's website.