Harris County Toll Road Authority takes over TxTag collections for Houston, Austin

One million additional people will have their toll tags switched over to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, or HCTRA, starting Monday as the system is taking over accounts for TxTag users.

That includes toll billing and customer service operations for customers in the Austin and Houston regions.

Austin

SH 130

SH 45 N

SH 45 SE

Mopac/Loop 1

Houston

Grand Parkway

Hwy. 249

TxDOT will also continue to own and maintain its toll roads in these areas.

According to the toll road authority, this change will help streamline payments, including more consistent billing and AutoPay.

All transitioned TxTag accounts will get the same 10% discount on all HCTRA toll roads for two-axle vehicles.

TxTag customers will be able to keep their same tag if the account is in good standing and functioning properly.

TxTag customers will need to create new online access and are encouraged to log on to HCTRA or download the EZ Tag app to confirm their accounts.

Nothing changes for drivers who already have an EZ Tag.