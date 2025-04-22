24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Auto theft investigation leads deputies to find blank key fobs, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 10:32PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say an auto theft investigation led them to find several blank key fobs on Monday.

Captain James Lovett with the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared an image on social media platform X showing the key fobs they had located. He said a programmer was also found.

Lovett said the discovery was made while assisting a victim with her stolen tailgate.

He added that theft and possession of criminal instrument charges had also been filed.

SEE ALSO: Man shares warning after car was stolen without key fob

As thefts of cars started with key fobs are on the rise, ABC News' Gio Benitez took a closer look on how a car can be stolen even if the key fob is not inside the vehicle.
