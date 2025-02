Harris County bomb squad investigates suspicious device at Doss Park, partial evacuation underway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is responding to a county park Saturday afternoon after a suspicious item was reportedly found.

According to HCSO, the device was found in Doss Park at 2500 Frick Road.

A portion of the park has been evacuated while bomb techs evaluate the box, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

While information remains limited at this time, The Harris County Deputies' Organization said that tech is at the scene trying to identify the device.