Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable accused of stealing while in uniform from Walmart stores

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A longtime law enforcement officer has been arrested as part of a theft investigation that has been going on for five months.

The Precinct 7 deputy constable is accused of stealing from multiple Walmart stores while in uniform.

Deputy Constable Perry Wesley was arrested Tuesday inside the constable's office. He is now on leave with pay as this case is being investigated.

Wesley has been working at Harris County Constable Precinct 7 for more than 15 years, most recently serving eviction papers. Now, he's in jail.

"I was just numb for words," said Harris County Precinct 7 Constable James "Smokie" Phillips. "I was just like, 'Why would you do something dumb like this?'"

Constable Phillips says Wesley was working an off-duty security job at two Walmart stores in the Humble area.

He says investigators believe Wesley stole about $1,900 worth of merchandise during multiple trips to the stores from October until now.

"Some items include a phone charger, that I've read, dog food, antifreeze, different items throughout the store, personal items," Constable Phillips said. "Dog food. Why would he steal dog food?"

Wesley allegedly stole the merchandise during his work hours, taking it to the self-checkout lane, but not scanning it through.

"For him to get in this kind of conduct in uniform, it's disheartening to me," Constable Phillips said. "Especially when we try to change the culture of policing, integrity is important."

