'There's a sense of panic': Harris County Pets' new euthanasia policy sparks concern among advocates

The Harris County Animal Shelter's new euthanasia policy cuts half the length of time a dog can stay at the facility before they're put to death.

The Harris County Animal Shelter's new euthanasia policy cuts half the length of time a dog can stay at the facility before they're put to death.

The Harris County Animal Shelter's new euthanasia policy cuts half the length of time a dog can stay at the facility before they're put to death.

The Harris County Animal Shelter's new euthanasia policy cuts half the length of time a dog can stay at the facility before they're put to death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Animal advocates are raising alarms about new changes to the euthanasia policy at Harris County Pets (HCP). It includes a reduction in the amount of time that a dog can stay at the shelter before being placed on the euthanasia list from 30 days to 15 days. Additionally, dogs will be euthanized three days a week now, instead of two.

Several people who volunteer with the county animal shelter told ABC13 they're concerned that the new policy would result in more dogs losing the opportunity to be adopted and ending up being euthanized. They did not want their names shared, fearing that it would result in their ban from the shelter.

Adriana Barrios with Rescue Dog Army is currently fostering several dogs from Harris County Pets. She believes that the shelter's new euthanasia policy is not the right solution to addressing the stray dog crisis in Harris County. Instead, she wants to see officials hold those who are overbreeding accountable and not spaying or neutering their pets accountable.

"There is a sense of panic, like we're losing a battle. The 30-day policy was already hard, but a 15-day window is going to be nearly impossible," Barrios said. "The new policy feels like a slap in the face to us and all the work we've been doing. It's almost like a death sentence for all these dogs. It seems helpless and hopeless."

Harris County Public Health (HCPH), which oversees Harris County Pets, declined an interview and did not answer follow-up questions about the exact reason for the policy change. However, county data on HCP's website shows that the shelter experienced its highest peak In October, housing 491 dogs when its capacity is only 250.

In a statement to ABC13, a spokesperson for HCPH wrote:

"Harris County Public Health's (HCPH) Harris County Pets (HCP) is committed to saving all adoptable homeless animals that come to our shelter, giving them the best chance for a loving, forever home. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, it is not always possible to save every animal. HCP's updated euthanasia policy, which can be found at this link, prioritizes compassion and transparency. It provides a consistent process that gives every healthy and adoptable animal the chance to find a home while fostering collaborative efforts with rescue partners and community members. Key updates to the policy include weekly notifications on Fridays to rescue and volunteer groups about animals nearing 15 days at the shelter and daily reports detailing adoptions, fosters, and euthanasia outcomes."

Harris County Pets is considered a no-kill shelter by many advocacy groups, which means it has a save rate of 90 percent or higher. However, it is unclear if this will change under HCP's new euthanasia policy.

Judge Lina Hidalgo told ABC13 she is "heartbroken" by the euthanization policy and learned from shelter staff that the number of dangerous animals in the shelter has caused a problem for other pets and staff due to limited space.

"I am confident that the staff are animal lovers just like the rest of us and are doing everything possible to once again increase our live release rate while ensuring all the pets in our care are safe and healthy. They've shared with me that they have 555 partnerships with various high-quality rescue organizations and are actively seeking more," Hidalgo said in a statement.

Pct. 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said he requested last month that Public Health allocate the $1.1 million originally intended for health services in his precinct to be redirected for animal welfare. Harris Pets would use the extra funds for shelter resources, including hiring animal control officers, rescue coordinators, and veterinarians.

"With over a million stray dogs in Harris County, the issue is critical. Houston is ranked the second most dangerous city for mail carriers due to dog attacks. Shelter overcrowding harms both animals and workers, and adoption alone won't solve the problem. I urge pet owners to spay/neuter their pets, leash them, and secure responsibilities and education are key," Ramsey wrote in a statement to ABC13.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.

