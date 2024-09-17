Harris Co. officials identify murder suspect as guest in apartment where grandmother of 4 was killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder suspect is believed to have been "hanging out" inside a 55-year-old woman's apartment before he allegedly shot her to death early on Monday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of 24-year-old Desman Govan.

Govan is accused of killing Andrea Denkins, who family members told ABC13 was a grandmother of four and "had a heart of gold."

At about 6 a.m. on Monday, HCSO deputies responded to the scene at the Haverstock Hills Apartments off Aldine Bender Road and found Denkins dead from several gunshot wounds.

Court documents reveal a witness told police that he and Govan are friends and were hanging out at the victim's home overnight watching the Texans game.

Denkins reportedly went to bed, and Govan and the witness slept in the living room. That's when the witness says he was woken up by Govan, who allegedly had a gun in his hand and told him he had shot Denkins.

The witness reported not hearing any gunshots and said he didn't know why Govan would shoot the victim.

After his arrest, Govan reportedly told authorities he didn't know the victim or the other person but said, "I'll take the blame," according to records.

Govan's bond was set at $500,000. He's expected to appear in court on Wednesday.