Man accused of using social media to sexually assault girls in Montgomery and other counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested after accusations that he sexually assaulted multiple juvenile girls, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office shared a release identifying the suspect as Hernan Duarte from Harris County.

Authorities said the outcry came from a victim interviewed at the Children's Safe Harbor in Conroe. During an investigation, it was revealed that Duarte was meeting with girls in The Woodlands and other counties within Texas, authorities said. Investigators also learned Duarte would seek out communication with juvenile girls on social media, drive to meet them and have sexual encounters with them.

According to law enforcement, the victims were all under 15.

After learning of this, a Precinct 3 detective posed as a victim online and made arrangements with Duarte to meet at a park in The Woodlands.

Upon arrival, Duarte was taken into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child but could face additional charges.

While Duarte was arrested, authorities believe he might have had other victims who have not been identified. Authorities are asking the public to contact the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable's Office at 281-364-4211 with any information on Duarte.