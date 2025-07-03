Men caught with $50K in stolen cards, fake USPS keys tied to Harris Co. mail theft ring: officials

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a mail theft and credit card fraud ring throughout Harris County.

Tom Corella and Antonio Andrade were arrested in Houston on June 27 after HCSO deputies pulled over their car on Jones Road.

Investigators said at the time of their arrest, both men were in possession of more than 500 pieces of stolen mail, 38 credit/debit cards with an estimated credit value of over $50,000, a stolen check, and victims' mail containing personally identifiable information. The men also reportedly had counterfeit USPS keys, materials to make counterfeit keys, a large amount of cash, and retail receipts that matched stolen credit cards.

The men are accused of being part of a mail theft ring with multiple suspects who were stealing mail to commit various financial crimes, including retail theft, forgery, and money laundering.

They've been booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with mail theft and unlawful possession and manufacturing of a criminal instrument. An investigation is ongoing and officials say more charges are pending.

