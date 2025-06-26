Harris County Jail reports 3 inmate deaths within just over 24 hours, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigations are underway after three inmates at the Harris County Jail died within just over 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff says the first inmate who died, 43-year-old Alexander Winstel, was in custody on several charges, including assault on a family member, and was previously diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition.

Another inmate, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Brummett, was in custody on child sex charges.

Winstel died at about 7 a.m., and Brummett died at about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Then, 35-year-old Ronald Pate died on Monday morning. He was in custody on possession charges. Officials did not reveal the causes of death, but said they all died at a hospital.

The sheriff's office reports 10 people have died in custody in 2025, including an inmate who was outsourced to Louisiana.

