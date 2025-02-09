Former University of Houston football player's family wants answers after in-custody death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a former University of Houston football player is demanding answers after he died while awaiting trial at the Harris County Jail.

Kristopher McGregor, 39, was booked into the jail on an aggregate theft charge on Jan. 2.

A report from the Texas Attorney General's Office showed he went to the jail clinic on Jan. 29 with shallow breathing. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said he suffered an unspecified medical emergency.

From the jail, he was transferred to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died the evening of Jan. 30.

Earlier that day, McGregor's brother, Kelvin, said he got a call from the jail telling him about the medical emergency the previous day.

He said he was only notified about his brother's death on Jan. 31.

"We're not sure what happened at this point," Kelvin McGregor said.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner, McGregor's cause of death is still pending.

His family said he had no pre-existing medical conditions.

"I think we should be able to get some kind of information at this point. But we get - our calls get unanswered, our questions get unanswered," Kelvin McGregor said.

Rev. Jacilet Griffin, whose own son was beaten to death at the Harris County Jail in 2022, is assisting McGregor's family in their fight for answers.

"If they have a medical emergency, that's an emergency and their family should be notified immediately," Griffin said.

ABC13 asked for comment Saturday. The Harris County Sheriff's Office referred Eyewitness News to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating McGregor's death.

DPS didn't respond to a request for comment.

