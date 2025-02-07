Suspects detained after man killed during apparent online sale in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people have been detained in a north Harris County neighborhood after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Heavy police presence could be seen on Hickory Twig Way and Cypresswood Drive as deputies searched for two suspects in connection with the shooting. Deputies said one man had been shot and transported to the nearest hospital, but later died from his injuries.

In an update, deputies said it all started with someone trying to buy something from Facebook. That's when deputies say an exchanged happened and shots were fired. Officials said the suspects fled on foot.

Capt. Jose Garza with Pct. 4 said they received information about an abandoned house with the shooting suspects inside.

"At this point we have a lot of young adults detained that were in this abandoned house," Garza said, adding that they also detained the two suspects involved in the shooting. Authorities did not provide additional information about the young people detained.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where one car was seen crashed in a grassy median. It is unclear if that was the suspect vehicle or if it belonged to the victim.

"Right now, we are secure," Garza continued. "It appears we have all the suspects detained."

