Deputies investigating after man found shot to death, woman injured in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a man was found shot to death and a woman injured in northeast Harris County on Friday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Crosby-Lynchburg near Commerce.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said a woman had a laceration to her head and did not appear to be shot. She was flown to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and is expected to be OK, the sheriff said.

Major A. McConnel with HCSO said the victims appear to be in their mid-70s. He said the home is in a heavily wooded area and very secluded.

Investigators are working to find out more about what happened.

McConnel said there is no suspect in custody.