Galena Park 9th grader approached by armed suspect while walking home, school officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galena Park ISD officials are asking the community to stay alert after they say a student was almost robbed on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents, the school superintendent said a North Shore 9th grader was walking home from school near Claire Street and Woodforest Boulevard when a driver in a black Dodge Charger approached the student.

School officials said the driver then took out a gun and demanded the student's wallet.

"Thankfully, an SUV intervened by pulling between the student and the alleged assailant, allowing the student to safely run home without further incident," the letter read.

The suspect was just described as a Black male wearing a green shirt.

Harris County Precinct 3 confirmed the attempted robbery happened on Tuesday and said it was investigating.

The district encouraged parents to talk to their children about safety practices, such as walking with a group when possible, staying alert to their surroundings, and not talking to strangers or approaching them.

The schools said you can report any suspicious behavior to Harris County Precinct 3 Dispatch at (281) 427-4791.

