Person shot after groups meet up to fight at Chevron gas station, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A group fight led to shots fired at a west Harris County gas station on Thursday, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office District 4 responded to the shooting at a Chevron near Clay Road.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where several patrol cars could be seen surrounding the area as deputies investigated.

Deputies said the shooting unfolded when two groups met up to fight at the gas station.

One person allegedly took out a gun and shot the other.

The shooting victim was reportedly driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. Their condition remains unknown.

Deputies didn't say whether anyone was arrested.

