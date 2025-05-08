Harris County deputies demand pay raises amid growing disparity with Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tensions are mounting within the Harris County Sheriff's Office, as deputies voice frustration over salaries they say fall far short of what they deserve and what other agencies, especially the Houston Police Department, are getting.

Following Mayor John Whitmire's high-profile announcement of substantial pay raises for Houston police officers last week, frustration among Harris County deputies has spilled into social media. AI-generated images mocking Sheriff Gonzalez, featuring versions of the sheriff, the mayor, the police chief, and even members of his command staff, have been widely circulated among law enforcement officers.

Currently, the starting salary for a Harris County deputy is approximately $57,000, Jose Lopez of the Harris County Deputies' Organization said. According to the Houston Police Department website, starting salary for an HPD officer is around $64,000, but under the mayor's proposal, if approved, that figure could jump to $81,000 by July 2025. That would create a $24,000 gap between first-year officers in Houston and Harris County. The disparity is expected to worsen over the next five years, as Houston police would continue receiving annual pay raises under the plan.

Lopez, who is the president of the deputies' organization, is sounding the alarm. If the department cannot be competitive, he fears they will lose deputies in droves.

"It's already very hard to retain what we have. We're not even talking about trying to recruit," Lopez said. "This is absolutely an emergency."

In a memo sent to the department Wednesday, Gonzalez sought to reassure deputies, emphasizing that he is fighting on their behalf. He formally called on county commissioners to "fully address the current disparity."

This isn't the first time Gonzalez has raised the issue. Two years ago, he requested similar adjustments, though only a portion of that request was granted.

The sheriff was not available for an interview Wednesday, according to his chief of staff.

"If it was up to him, we would have gotten raises four or five years ago, and maybe we wouldn't be in as bad a shape we are in," Lopez said. He added that the AI-generated criticism of Gonzalez is unfair because he and the deputies share the same goals, which is better pay.

Lopez said he had a lodge full of dissatisfied deputies earlier this week and stressed that the time to act is now, as commissioners begin crafting the county's 2026 budget.

"They are tired of promises. They want to see action. They want to see action now."

ABC13 contacted the offices of all the county commissioners and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis had no comment. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey was not available but will comment at Commissioner's Court Thursday, a spokesperson said. Hidalgo's office did not respond.

Statement from Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia:

"When I was Sheriff I worked to make the Harris County Deputy Sheriff's salaries competitive in the State of Texas, and I am proud of the several raises and incentives that have been given to our deputies during my time as Commissioner. While I recognize that we will not be able to match HPD's proposed increases, I will fight to make us competitive. I started my law enforcement career during Houston's oil bust, I will not make the same mistake that was made in the late 70's when the City of Houston experienced a significant homicide rate. While we will face difficult budgeting decisions, public safety will be my priority."

Statement from Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones:

"Public safety is my top priority. I deeply respect the service of our Harris County Sheriff's Deputies and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe. As we begin working on the 2026 Harris County budget, I am committed to maximizing funding to law enforcement, while ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.