Harris Co. criminal court Judge Frank Aguilar killed in crash on Houston's south side, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County criminal court Judge Frank Aguilar was killed in a car crash on Houston's South Side today, sources said.

Sources tell ABC13 he was killed in a crash off Holly Hall around 4:30 p.m. as he was returning home from a Texans game.

Police confirmed a crash at that location where a car hit a pole, but they have not yet identified the victim.

Police also say a passenger in the car during the crash was injured.

Aguilar oversaw the 228th Criminal District Court.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

