Harris County attorney pushes for stronger laws to protect Texas renters from negligent landlords

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no secret that if you're a renter in Texas, you don't have the upper hand.

"It's basically very friendly to landlords to be able to punish tenants, to evict tenants, and so it creates this, what I think is an overly favorable environment to landlords," Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said.

When problems go without repair for months, the law says you still cannot withhold rent, and there are hoops you have to jump through to hold your landlord accountable.

Through Action 13's Renters' Rights, we hear about these problems often.

So, what can be done?

It's a long process and rare for a city or county in Texas to step in and hold negligent landlords accountable.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee is determined to change that. He says he knows what it's like.

"Like many other folks in Harris County, I came up in a working-class family, and part of my upbringing was living in an apartment complex. This was a complex that had units that were routinely infested with roaches, that had cars being broken into all the time. My mother's car was stolen multiple times from this apartment complex," Menefee explained.

He's seen it and wants to stop it.

"Here in the state of Texas, there just aren't laws on the books that allow us the opportunity to go after landlords," Menefee said.

He says that come January when the legislature reconvenes, he'll be in Austin, pushing for a fix. "What I'd like to see is a law that allows the government to step in and immediately call these folks to account, whether that's through an administrative procedure, through fines, through a lawsuit, anything to push them in the direction of doing the right thing," Menefee explained.

His office found a creative way to sue a local complex earlier this year.

The Palms on Rolling Creek in north Harris County had severe sewage issues for years. Months after the lawsuit was filed, the owners did make progress in fixing it.

Menefee is putting negligent landlords on notice, and you can help.

"My ask to you is if you are living in an apartment complex that is not treating you right, or you know someone who is, have them report that to us and also reach out to your local, state representative or state senator," Menefee said.

They need to know about the problems to help them make their case for why they believe these laws need to change.

"I understand your experience. I have lived through that myself. My family has lived through that. We hear you, and we are going to keep working on those issues," Menefee said.

